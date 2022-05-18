 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest SkyView Drive-in showing ‘Encanto’ May 20-21

The movie “Encanto” will be screened May 20 and 21 at 8:40 p.m. at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 49 minutes. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8:40 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Movie tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person and there is no car load pricing.

