Midwest SkyView Drive-in to host community wide volunteer appreciation event

We invite all community volunteers and first responders to attend this celebration. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and come spend an evening together as we remember the sacrifice of many and celebrate the wonderful community we live in. Any group that utilizes volunteers and who would like to be a part of this event should contact Krista Baird, director of volunteers at the Midwest Theater, at 308-632-4311.

Patriot Day is a United States national observance that honors the memory of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 and first observed in 2002. In 2009, President Barack Obama rededicated it as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. It is not a public holiday so government offices, educational institutions and businesses do not close on this day. On Patriot Day, the national flag flies at half-mast on all United States government buildings and establishments.

Masks are required for all patrons, volunteers, staff & artists — regardless of vaccination status — at the ticket booth and concession stand at the SkyView Drive-in. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.