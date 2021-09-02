Midwest SkyView Drive-in to host community wide volunteer appreciation event

SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Midwest Theater is spearheading a celebration of community volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of every community and provide services that would not be available otherwise. The Midwest Theater and the Midwest SkyView Drive-in are prime examples of the importance of volunteers.
“The Midwest Theater and the Skyview Drive-in only exist because of our many loyal volunteers, who give the gift of volunteerism from the heart,” executive director Billy Estes said. “We picked Sept. 11 because it is Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. Rather than just honoring our own volunteers, we would like to invite all of the community organizations who use volunteers to join with us in this appreciation event.”
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will follow at dusk. The event includes the showing of a free movie based on community service “Same Kind of Different as Me” and a free small popcorn for all volunteers.
In this PG-13 film, an unorthodox friendship leads successful businessman Ron Hall and his wife, Deborah, to discover a renewed sense of purpose when they begin to volunteer at a local mission in Fort Worth, Texas. Their lives change forever when they develop a friendship with Denver Moore, a homeless man who inspires them to create a nationwide community service program led by volunteers that feeds the hungry. This film is based on a true story.
We invite all community volunteers and first responders to attend this celebration. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and come spend an evening together as we remember the sacrifice of many and celebrate the wonderful community we live in. Any group that utilizes volunteers and who would like to be a part of this event should contact Krista Baird, director of volunteers at the Midwest Theater, at 308-632-4311.
Patriot Day is a United States national observance that honors the memory of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 and first observed in 2002. In 2009, President Barack Obama rededicated it as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. It is not a public holiday so government offices, educational institutions and businesses do not close on this day. On Patriot Day, the national flag flies at half-mast on all United States government buildings and establishments.
Masks are required for all patrons, volunteers, staff & artists — regardless of vaccination status — at the ticket booth and concession stand at the SkyView Drive-in. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.
The Midwest SkyView Drive-in offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings include hot concessions items such as pizzas, hot dogs, nachos & hot pretzels with two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering. So, come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in.