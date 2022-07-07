Midwest Theater announce effort to update landmark marquee

Shining across downtown Scottsbluff since the Midwest Theater opened on May 3, 1946, the iconic marquee has been regularly showcased in photos and publications featuring Scottsbluff. With regular maintenance, the marquee has endured over 76 years of harsh Nebraska wind, hail, snow and sun. It was last renovated in the fall of 2001.

Billy J. Estes, executive director of Friends of the Midwest Theater, said the intention of a project is to restore downtown Scottsbluff’s historic icon by using modern materials better suited to withstand Nebraska’s vibrant and challenging weather. The projected cost of the upgrades is $776,000.

In a press release Thursday, Estes announced the receipt of a grant from Union Pacific Foundation for $10,000 to help fund the “75th Anniversary & Marquee Project“ upgrades.

Funds for the project have been raised over the last 3 1/2years and the plan is to recreate the most historically correct version of the marquee, he said.

Bill Peters, Midwest Theater board and marquee committee member said, “We are very thankful for the support our community has provided over the years for the Midwest Theater and for the renovation of the marquee. For 27 years the Friends of the Midwest group, composed of scores of volunteers and a small staff, has methodically restored the theater — one grant and fundraiser at a time. We could not have done that without our community.”

The Board of the Friends of the Midwest Theater decided on a 15-day programming pause to allow the old marquee to be decommissioned and removed from the building the week of July 11-15.

The public is invited to watch from afar as parts of the marquee will be removed each day.

The project will take four to six months to complete. It includes replication of the original 76-year-old marquee, using the latest in LED technology along with more weather-resistant building materials; the restoration of an original lobby mural; electrical upgrades to inside neon lighting, and an artistic representation of the original sidewalk that includes ADA curb cut accessibility.

A crane will be used during the first and last week allowing for the removal and installation of the marquee itself.

“These upgrades strengthen the long-term sustainability of our organization by tackling large-deferred maintenance projects that need to be addressed,” Estes said.

To preserve the history of the original marquee, the Friends of the Midwest Theater will save pieces of the exterior marquee for possible future use inside the theater. The Midwest Theater is also working to capture a series of photographs and videos during the removal and installation process and plans to share more information and photographs regarding the project on its website and on social media.

The Midwest Theater office will remain open Mon-Fri 10 am-4 pm during the project. Patrons are encouraged to contact the office by phone as access to the front of the building will be limited.

Programming will be put “on pause” again later in the Fall to allow for additional work to be completed on the front of the building – this includes sidewalk replacement, tile tuckpointing, and stucco treatments, along with work on the mural restoration in the original interior lobby.

Reinstallation of the new marquee will take place in the Fall of 2022 at a date contingent on construction schedules.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will remain open throughout the Summer season. Friends of the Midwest Theater member benefits are redeemable at the SkyView Drive-In. Film screenings at the Midwest Theater will resume the weekend of July 28 with the new film “Elvis” on screen.