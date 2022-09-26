Midwest Theater announces 2022-23 Winter Performing Arts season lineup

A variety of new and diverse shows will take the stage at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff for the 2022-23 Winter Performing Arts Season. The season kicks off on Oct. 13 with “Forever Young.”

Midwest Theater General Manager Jeff Johnson said the trick is to find a diverse group of shows that are recognizable for the public, but feature something that may challenge them from previous years.

“A couple of the shows we have the same idea of shows that we’ve had in the past,” Johnson told the Star-Herald. “The other ones are something different to see what type of response we get.”

The season begins with “Forever Young” on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance offers a look at the greatest hits of all time. The show is set in a suburban basement and is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography and the story of five friends who discover how a record player can change everything. “Forever Young” is a tribute to life and the music that made it great across the musical genres of pop, rock and country.

“These five guys are going to go back and do all of the music you can imagine from the ’40s, ’50s all the way to today,” Johnson said. “Because of their group, they do all of the different harmonies and the different styles over the years.”

Tickets are on sale now for “Forever Young.”

This year’s Christmas show is the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, who will perform on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The group is America’s premier large brass ensemble with artists reflecting the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture.

This family-owned and operated business began in the streets of New Orleans. Family patriarch Ellis Marsalis proposed that the group create a concert format that breaks down the barriers between genres and establishes a connection between the performers and the audience. The show includes trumpet solos, brass quintets and the full 11-piece ensemble with percussion.

“I’m really curious to see how all of this comes together, but they’re going to focus more on Christmas songs with other songs mixed in there,” Johnson said.

As the public engages the show, Johnson hopes they enjoy hearing the classic holiday tunes in a new way.

“I’m sure they will recognize the Christmas music,” he said. “It just may not be the classic standard style of it.”

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent and their band will kick off the 2023 year with a unique and modernized spin on American music. Dailey and Vincent are five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time Dove award winners and winners of 35 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, including three-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year award winners and three-time Vocal Group of the Year award winners.

Their PBS special Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert has over 1,000 airings and the duo has spent a decade performing together.

“They have mainly been considered more of a bluegrass kind of performance, but they do everything,” Johnson said. “When they come to us this time, they’re actually going to stay more toward the Gospel side. It will still be bluegrass and still be country, but they’re going to be more toward the Gospel side.”

The World of Musicals in concert will grace the Midwest Theater stage Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The show has been featured across the globe, showcasing an ensemble of artists who perform classic hits, fused with emotive ballads, big-screen anthems and iconic show tunes.

The audience will enjoy the best of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “We will rock you,” and “Sister Act,” just to name a few. The musical concert gala is known as the show that has all of the hit songs in one show. The audience will be able to sing along to their favorite musical songs in one evening.

On Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., the community can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish culture as danú, one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles performs. The group hails from Counties Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Donegal in Ireland and formed in 1995 as part of Ireland’s delegation to Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany, France. This annual event is the biggest gathering of Celtic nations in the world.

The debut album titled “danú” was released in 1997 and two years later, the group signed a multi-album record deal with the United States-based recording label Shanachie Entertainments. They released five albums and a live DVD internationally between 2000 and 2006. The group has added three independent releases to this discography.

The artists perform flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocal in Irish and English. The audience will be transported to Ireland during the evening.

TAKE3, the genre-defying trio will bring their flair for the wild and unexpected to Scottsbluff on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The trio shows a refinement of a rigorous classical music background that infuses a rock star charisma. The repertoire features Bach, Beethoven, Justin Bieber and The Beach Boys.

TAKE3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their musical journey from scales to conservatory practice rooms to pop music and performing in packed stadiums, is set to be an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Cirque Kalabanté concludes the season with its performance “Afrique En Cirque,” a highly colorful creation of acrobats, musician and choreography. The audience will enjoy the rhythms of djembes and native instruments of Guinea that move the story along. The show features the diversity of traditional African arts alongside the virtuosity of the North American modern circus performance.

“That cirque-style of show tends to get a good audience and they like that kind of a feel,” Johnson said. “This one is going to be that cirque kind of feel, but it’s also got quite a few musicians on stage with them. ... it’s going to be inter-mixed with some instrumental playing and a little more dance.”

Missoula Children’s Theater will return January with the show “Rumpelstiltskin.” The audition date is Jan. 23, with rehearsals all week. The public performance is Jan. 27.

Details about the Valentine’s Day show and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s opera group performance in March are forthcoming.

As the public engages with the arts at the Midwest Theater, Johnson said he hopes the repertoire for the season helps people expand their horizons.

“For me, it’s always about expanding your horizon – see something different, hear something different and appreciate the other aspects of what you don’t listen to everyday on the radio,” he said. “When the show hits me, I get a chill – for whatever reason there’s a chill to it whether it’s the style of it, the feel of it or the memory it invokes.”

Season ticket renewals, new season and single tickets are on sale now for the winter performing arts season. Tickets are available for purchase at the Midwest Theater office, by calling 308-632-4311, or by visiting MidwestTheater.com.

Season tickets are only available in the office or by phone. Previous season ticket holders will receive renewal information in the mail.

Member season tickets range from $169-$197 and member single tickets range from $22-$34. Non-member season tickets range from $183-$211 and single tickets are $24-$38.

The office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.