Midwest Theater announces 2022 winter performing arts season

The magic of the Midwest Theater is more than just movies. You’re invited to join us for these compelling and diverse performances on our stage this season.
Season ticket renewals, new season and single tickets are on sale now for the 2022 winter performing arts season. Tickets are available for purchase in the office, by calling 632-4311 or by visiting MidwestTheater.com
Season ticket prices range from $126 to $146 for Midwest Theater members and $146 to $166 for non-members. Single tickets range from $26 to $38 for members and $28-$40 for non-members. All Tickets are reserved seating.
Past season ticket holders will be receiving renewal information in the mail.
Masks are currently recommended for everyone in attendance. If you are feeling unwell please don’t attend the show. All ticket holders are subject to current organizational health measures that may be in place on the day of the show.
The four shows for the season will be “Winter Dance Party” on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m., “An Evening with Bryan White” on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m., “Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog” on March 10 at 7:30 p.m., “The Red Hot Chilli Pipers” on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and “collectif9” on April 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Winter Dance Party
John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”® is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: “That’ll be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and many more.
John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical “Buddy…The Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly with Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens.
An Evening with Bryan White
Bryan White is a CMA, ACM and Grammy award-winning country music singer and songwriter. Throughout his prolific recording career, he’s charted 19 singles, including six No. 1’s. His hits include “God Gave Me You,” “So Much for Pretending,” “Sittin’ on Go,” “I’m Not Supposed to Love You Anymore,” “Rebecca Lynn,” “Someone Else’s Star” and the iconic “From This Moment On,” which he recorded with Shania Twain. White has sold more than 4.5 million albums. His list of honors include a Grammy, CMA 1996 Horizon Award from CMA, ACM 1996 New Male Vocalist, five CMT Awards, and Canadian Country Music Awards. In 1998, White was voted one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.” Currently, he hosts “The Bryan White Podcast” and recently released a new single, “It Must Be Love.”
A Bubbles & Chocolate Package is available to pre-order to enjoy during Bryan’s performance.
Todd Oliver & Irving the Talking Dog
Would you like to meet a talking dog? A real dog that thinks “speak” means “speak your mind”? Then have Todd Oliver introduce you to his canine comedy partner, Irving the Talking Dog.
Nationally-known ventriloquist and comedian Todd Oliver and his amazing talking dog have been a hit with audiences across the country. Television appearances have included The Today Show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Howie Mandel Show, Walker Texas Ranger, CNN Entertainment News and America’s Got Talent — where he was a Top 4 Finalist — as well as The Late Show with David Letterman, where he was selected as one of the world’s top five ventriloquists.
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning — Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a Celtic rock band from Scotland. Formed in 2002, they became popular internationally in 2007 after winning the BBC talent show “When Will I Be Famous?”
The band’s lineup features three highland bagpipers and traditional marching snare, backed by a five- to seven-piece band. The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call ‘bagrock.”
collectif9
Montréal’s classical string band collectif9 has been attracting varied audiences since their 2011 debut. Known for energized, innovative arrangements of classical repertoire, the group performs “with an infectious energy and vigour that grabs an audience’s attention.” collectif9 has performed over 150 concerts across North America, Europe and Asia. As performers of classical and contemporary music, the ensemble combines the power of an orchestra with the agility of a chamber ensemble. collectif9 operates on the premise that a change of context can influence communication and experience.
Their support for the 2022 winter performing arts season enables the Midwest Theater to continue offering the quality programming for which the Midwest Theater has become known.