Midwest Theater announces new performing arts season

The Midwest Theater is bringing live performance to its Skyview Drive-in and, hopefully, back to its historic stage on Broadway.

Executive director Billy Estes announced on Tuesday that the theater’s 14th annual performing arts season will begin Sept. 10.

“Normally, during this time of year we would be sending out our 2020/2021 season schedule of performances,” he said. “But as we all well know, nothing is currently normal.”

Estes said the season will look different than the seasons before it, and more adjustments may have to be made to ensure compliance will health guidelines and artist needs.

This season will consist of three mini-series, the first of which will take place at the drive-in. The artists will be performing on stage, as well as being projected onto the drive-in’s big screen.

“In September and October, we will present two drive-in concerts,” said Estes.

First, Billy and The Downliners, a non-stop high-energy rock group will kick things off Sept. 10. The band will take the audience on a journey from the rock and roll of the 50s like Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the 60s with the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and some one-hit wonders.

On Oct. 22, Farewell Angelina will perform at the Skyview venue. The all-female country group, named after a Bob Dylan song, is made up of songwriters, vocalists and multi-instrumentalists. They have developed a reputation for strong harmonies, double violins and guitars.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at MidwestTheater.com. Admission for Midwest Theater members is $27 for one show, or $50 for both. Non-member tickets are $35 for one show or $65 for both.