Midwest Theater announces new performing arts season

The Midwest Theater is bringing live performance to its Skyview Drive-in and, hopefully, back to its historic stage on Broadway.
Executive director Billy Estes announced on Tuesday that the theater’s 14th annual performing arts season will begin Sept. 10.
“Normally, during this time of year we would be sending out our 2020/2021 season schedule of performances,” he said. “But as we all well know, nothing is currently normal.”
Estes said the season will look different than the seasons before it, and more adjustments may have to be made to ensure compliance will health guidelines and artist needs.
This season will consist of three mini-series, the first of which will take place at the drive-in. The artists will be performing on stage, as well as being projected onto the drive-in’s big screen.
“In September and October, we will present two drive-in concerts,” said Estes.
First, Billy and The Downliners, a non-stop high-energy rock group will kick things off Sept. 10. The band will take the audience on a journey from the rock and roll of the 50s like Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the 60s with the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and some one-hit wonders.
On Oct. 22, Farewell Angelina will perform at the Skyview venue. The all-female country group, named after a Bob Dylan song, is made up of songwriters, vocalists and multi-instrumentalists. They have developed a reputation for strong harmonies, double violins and guitars.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at MidwestTheater.com. Admission for Midwest Theater members is $27 for one show, or $50 for both. Non-member tickets are $35 for one show or $65 for both.
All tickets are general admission and parking is first come, first serve, however a VIP parking option is available. A VIP spot can be reserved for $100 and comes with a concessions party pack, which includes up to six large popcorns, bottle drinks and candies, as well as a picnic table for use during the show. It does not include tickets.
Concessions will be available to purchase and Estes asks that people not bring in outside food or drinks. If a patron does, they will be asked to make a $5 donation to the “High Five Club,” which helps with the expenses of operating the drive-in and maintaining the Midwest Theater.
Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 632-4311 from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday. The theater’s office is still closed to walk-in traffic. All tickets will be delivered electronically and contactless redemption will take place at the gate. There are a limited number of tickets for each show.
Estes hopes to host the second and third set of shows at the historic theater in downtown Scottsbluff. The plan is to host three artists in December-February and three in March-May.
“I can’t wait to have our community safely attending events at the Midwest Theater again,” he said. “We will be announcing artists who will be performing in December-May as those dates draw near.”