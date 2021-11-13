Midwest Theater brings live shows to downtown Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater staff announced the return of live performances at the Historic Midwest Theater. The public is invited to join staff and theater-goers for compelling and diverse performances on its stage starting Nov 21.

“Normally, during this time of year, our season would be in full swing with a stage full of performances. But as we all well know, nothing is currently normal,” Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater, said. “The season will look and feel a bit different than it has in the past 15 years.”

The theater may be required to make adjustments to its schedule or other aspects of its work in the coming months to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and needs of the traveling artists around the country and the world to visit its stage.

For the 2021 fall season, theater staff are taking a different approach and presenting two shows in November and December.