Midwest Theater brings live shows to downtown Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater staff announced the return of live performances at the Historic Midwest Theater. The public is invited to join staff and theater-goers for compelling and diverse performances on its stage starting Nov 21.
“Normally, during this time of year, our season would be in full swing with a stage full of performances. But as we all well know, nothing is currently normal,” Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater, said. “The season will look and feel a bit different than it has in the past 15 years.”
The theater may be required to make adjustments to its schedule or other aspects of its work in the coming months to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and needs of the traveling artists around the country and the world to visit its stage.
For the 2021 fall season, theater staff are taking a different approach and presenting two shows in November and December.
“We are planning to host six artists at the Midwest Theater in the months of January through May,” Estes said. “I can’t wait to have our community safely attending events at the Midwest Theater again. We will be announcing the artists who will be performing as those dates draw near. Midwest Theater members and past season ticket holders will be given seating preferences at the theater and an advance ticket purchase window for the January through May shows.”
The first two shows will be offered as general admission ticket shows.
The first will be Alexios Anest, who will perform Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Nebraska born composer and guitarist Anest returns to the Midwest Theater for another epic program of instrumental music. A classical musician in spirit but a rock and roller at heart, Anest’s compositions range from massive orchestral arrangements combined with electrifying guitar solos, to intricate and virtuosic Spanish flamenco guitar melodies. Fans of classical music, rock & roll and flamenco guitar will not want to miss this show.
Anest’s show will cost $22 for Midwest Theater members and $28 for non-members. All tickets are general admission.
The next show on the schedule will be “Christmas with Selah,” on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
Selah — with over four million albums sold — is an 11-time Dove Award winning trio comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry. The group has set a standard for Christian music that transcends the multiple genres with their effortless and signature blending of classical, pop, gospel, bluegrass and world-beat textures. With a passion for ministry and a deep love for the church, Selah breathes new life into timeless Christmas classics we all know and love.
Tickets for “Christmas with Selah” will be $28 for Midwest Theater members and $34 for non-members. All tickets are general admission.
Tickets for both shows went on sale on Nov. 4 and are online at MidwestTheater.com or by phone 632-4311.