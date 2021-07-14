Midwest Theater celebrates Independent Venue Week

SCOTTSBLUFF - Independent Venue Week runs from July 12-18. Scottsbluff’s own Midwest Theater will join hundreds of venues all over the country in celebration with a performance by Billy & The Downliners on Friday, July 16 at the Midwest Theater, Downtown Scottsbluff.

“It’s going to be wonderful to see happy people returning to the Midwest Theater after such a long year, and an honor to join with so many venues from across the country who fought and struggled so hard to return to presenting live concerts” Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater, said. T

The Midwest Theater is just one of the over 350 independent venues from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico that are set to participate in what is already the largest celebration of its kind in the world: Independent Venue Week.