Midwest Theater celebrates Independent Venue Week

SCOTTSBLUFF - Independent Venue Week runs from July 12-18. Scottsbluff’s own Midwest Theater will join hundreds of venues all over the country in celebration with a performance by Billy & The Downliners on Friday, July 16 at the Midwest Theater, Downtown Scottsbluff.
“It’s going to be wonderful to see happy people returning to the Midwest Theater after such a long year, and an honor to join with so many venues from across the country who fought and struggled so hard to return to presenting live concerts” Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater, said. T
The Midwest Theater is just one of the over 350 independent venues from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico that are set to participate in what is already the largest celebration of its kind in the world: Independent Venue Week.
Billy & The Downliners present a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza. You’ll have the chance to hear your favorite rock songs played with the energy and enthusiasm that these classic gems deserve. Billy and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will take you on a journey from the 50s rock and roll of Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the psychedelic 60s of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and a string of one-hit wonders. Billy and his amazing band also capture the sounds of the 70s with Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano man – Billy and Elton. From American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between, Billy & The Downliners have the unique ability to take on the personality of the audience, making each performance a one of a kind.
Billy McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his dynamic portrayal of the legendary Buddy Holly in his show “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience” and has been recognized for having one of the most innovative shows touring the country, “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.” He has sold out theaters all across North America and has broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country. Billy has won countless awards for his work including the Spotlight Award for Best Actor in a Musical, an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for “Yesterday and Today,” a recipient of the Midland Business Journals 40 under 40 award and the Alumni Award in Excellence in Public Service awarded by the Faculty and Staff at the University of Nebraska.
Billy and the Downliners will perform at the Midwest Theater on Friday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets cost $24 for non-member and $20 for member premium seats, $22 for non-member and $18 for member best seats and $20 for non-member and $16 for member good seats. To purchase tickets, contact the Midwest Theater at 308-632-4311 or visit MidwestTheater.com.
The Midwest Theater wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for the kindness of the following local businesses, corporations, organizations and foundations. Their support for the 2020/2021 season enables the Midwest Theater to continue offering quality programming as we reopen: Platte Valley Companies, Quivey Bay-State Foundation, B&W Inc, Hampton Inn & Suites, Dr. Thom & LaRita VanBoskirk, Shar VanBoskirk, Soroptimist Scotts Bluff County Chapter, Runza, Sam & Louie’s Pizza, JG Elliott Insurance, KNEB / Rural Radio, The Star Herald, NBC Nebraska, Nebraska Arts Council, Humanities Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment.