Midwest Theater concert postponed

A concert scheduled to take place at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in on Sept. 10 has been postponed.

Chilly temperatures led to the decision to move the “Billy and The Downliners” show, said theater director Billy Estes. He said the group regrets not being able to perform, but the safety and comfort of their fans are a priority.

“With the unknowns in the upcoming forecast, it is best we hit pause on the show,” he said. “This year has been full of surprises at the theater and this is just one more.”

Estes said he and the band or working to find a new date and he expects to announce it in the near future. He said the show will take place later in the 2020-21 season.

The new date will have the band performing inside the historic Midwest Theater on Broadway, rather than the drive-in, Estes said.

Those who have purchased tickets to the show will be notified of the new date and tickets for the postponed show will be honored.

The group described their shows as “a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza,” including hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. More information about the band is available on their website at billymcguigan.com

For more information about the concert itself, contact the Midwest Theater at 308-632-4311.

