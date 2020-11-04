Midwest Theater gets three more movies lined up for the weekend

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater keeps their outdoor movies rolling with three more screenings this weekend.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the drive-in theater will be showing the rated R film, “V for Vendetta.” The film is about a vigilante named V (Hugo Weaving) who uses terrorist tactics to fight England’s oppressors following the world war. V ends up saving a woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) from the secret police and discovers he might have an ally in his fight.

A beloved Disney-Pixar film will take the screen on Friday, Nov. 6. The original “Toy Story” movie will provide an evening of fun for the whole family. The film follows cowboy doll Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and new frenemy Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), a spaceman action figure. They get lost on their way to their owner’s new home and have to find a way to work together to escape from a maladjusted neighbor boy.

The weekend films wrap up with “Labyrinth” on Saturday, Nov. 7. In this 1986 movie, 16-year-old Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby after the Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie) grants her wish for him to be taken away.