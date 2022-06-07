Midwest Theater holds over ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” holds over this weekend, June 10-12, at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 2 hours, 5 minutes. The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.

Showtimes are Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Fresh-baked scones will be available to enjoy while watching the film.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-members tickets are $7 per person.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

