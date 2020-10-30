Midwest Theater hosts two movie events for Halloween weekend

Bathroom facilities will not be available, and attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicle throughout the movie. No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a guardian. Only groups of people who live together may enter as a group. Attendees who come in pickup trucks will be allowed to sit in the bed of the truck, and those who come in SUVs or mini-vans can sit with the back door open but must remain inside the vehicle.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-in Movie Theater in Scottsbluff will also be screening a spooky family movie for Halloween weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the SkyView Drive-in with screen “Monster House.” The film is about three youths (Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner) who believe that the neighboring house is a living creature with the intent to harm them. With Halloween approaching, the trio must find a way to destroy the structure before innocent trick-or-treaters meet a ghastly end.

Free candy (while supplies last) will be given at the Skyview Theater for anyone who comes in costume. The gates will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start 30 minutes after sundown, approximately 7:30 p.m. The cost is the retro movie price at $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cars with a maximum cost of $10 per car. For non-members, it costs $5 per person with a maximum cost of $15 per car.

