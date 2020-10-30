Midwest Theater hosts two movie events for Halloween weekend

Midwest Theater will be hosting a free Halloween pop-up drive-in movie in conjunction with the Bayard Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Oct 31, in the south parking lot at the Bayard High School Football Field.
The pop-up theater will be showing “Casper.” Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey (Bill Pullman) arrives to communicate with Casper and his fellow spirits, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci), with whom Casper quickly falls in love. However, their relationship has its complications, the least of which is Casper’s transparency.
The free film screening will take place after a day of Halloween fun for the family in Bayard. The day includes a costume contest and parade at Chimney Rock Villa at 4 p.m., hot dogs at Community Bible Church at 5 p.m., finished with a scavenger hunt with prizes and hot chocolate at 128 W 4th St. at 6 p.m.
Free popcorn will be served to the first 30 cars to arrive, and the event is first come first parked with limited parking. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees are to enter the parking lot via the East Seventh Street entrance. The movie will start at 7 p.m.
An FM radio is needed to receive sound for the movie. Audio is not available via stream online radio apps.
Bathroom facilities will not be available, and attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicle throughout the movie. No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a guardian. Only groups of people who live together may enter as a group. Attendees who come in pickup trucks will be allowed to sit in the bed of the truck, and those who come in SUVs or mini-vans can sit with the back door open but must remain inside the vehicle.
The Midwest SkyView Drive-in Movie Theater in Scottsbluff will also be screening a spooky family movie for Halloween weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the SkyView Drive-in with screen “Monster House.” The film is about three youths (Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner) who believe that the neighboring house is a living creature with the intent to harm them. With Halloween approaching, the trio must find a way to destroy the structure before innocent trick-or-treaters meet a ghastly end.
Free candy (while supplies last) will be given at the Skyview Theater for anyone who comes in costume. The gates will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start 30 minutes after sundown, approximately 7:30 p.m. The cost is the retro movie price at $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cars with a maximum cost of $10 per car. For non-members, it costs $5 per person with a maximum cost of $15 per car.
