Midwest Theater invites the community to the annual meeting

SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Midwest Theater (FMT) has been operating the Midwest Theater for over 20 years. The theater’s recent history and its future will be discussed at the FMT annual meeting Wed., March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes encourages theater members, volunteers, patrons and interested community members to attend the meeting and learn about the theater’s activities. Popcorn will be available for attendees to snack on.

“The Midwest Theater is a community theater,” Estes said. “We want to keep our operations open and transparent and invite input from members of our community. The annual meeting is a great opportunity for information sharing.”

Everyone is invited to attend and be a part of the Midwest Theater family.

