Midwest Theater marquee project experiences delays

Santa Claus is experiencing some shipping delays of the newly restored marquee this Christmas at The Historic Midwest Theater.

The 75th Anniversary and Marquee Restoration Project has met another delay this December. Construction crews are battling up-to-date restoration efforts with older construction of a 76-year-old building.

After construction crews from Wagner Electric Sign Company of Elyria, Ohio dismantled the original marquee this past July, the downtown historic building became a skeleton of its former self.

Crews were anticipating that the marquee would be restored by this December but now it’s slated to be completed in the spring of 2023. Upgrades include new LED technology, weather resistant lighting and stronger structural integrity.

Overseeing the marquee project as General Contractor, President Jack Baker of Baker & Associates says ESC has been faced with many recent delays. These include obtaining material colors, updated installment schedules and relaying information on structural issues.

“They are having to design their structure and make sure it’s satisfactory,” Baker said. “We’ve had lots of back-and-forth communication on marquee designs. They generally have the sign ready, but it’s more of a structural issue.”

These structural issues are the main concern, since they are key to having a stronger, longer lasting marquee that will stand up to the harsh conditions of Nebraska’s four seasons.

The Marquee project was originally slated to be a four- to six-month project, but ongoing delays have both plagued and been beneficial to the project since it began last summer.

Over the past few months, The Midwest Theater has completed other restoration efforts including interior painting, Terrazzo flooring and the outside tuckpointing and sidewalk. Now the theater is awaiting the final piece with the marquee.

Baker said everything on the marquee is taking time, but in the end, he wants the project to be done correctly the first time.

“We want to make sure it’s done right,” Baker said. “We would rather have it the way we want it and make sure it’s accurate.”