The Midwest Theater will present Midwest Classic Movies, a series of films that brings movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood back to the big screen for everyone to enjoy.

This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of Warner Brothers Studios. So, we’ll be celebrating by showing a selection of classic Warner Brother films that made them thrive throughout those 100 years.

Every third Saturday of the month there will be a matinee screening of movies that have stood the test of time and are considered classics to this day.

Starting this month, the theater will turn March Madness into Marx Madness with the MGM classic "A Night at the Opera."

Midwest Classic Movies Presents, “A Night at the Opera” is this Saturday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The Marx Brothers run amuck in the world of opera when Otis B. Driftwood (Groucho Marx) meets aspiring singer Ricardo (Allan Jones), who is determined to win the love of fellow performer Rosa (Kitty Carlisle). Aided by Fiorello (Chico Marx) and Tomasso (Harpo Marx), Otis attempts to unite the young couple, but faces opposition from the preening star Lassparri (Walter Woolf King), who also has his sights on Rosa. Traveling from Italy to New York, Otis and friends rally to try and win the day.

Movie pricing is free. Free will donations are accepted to help with the licensing fees for the movies.

Doors open Saturday at 12:45 p.m.