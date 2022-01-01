Midwest Theater receives $100k grant from Oregon Trail Community Foundation

SCOTTSBLUFF - The OTCF grant will help Midwest Theater marquee to shine brightly again.

Friends of the Midwest Theater has received a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Trail Foundation toward its marquee restoration project.

“Thanks to this generous award, the marquee is closer to lighting up Broadway once again,” Executive Director Billy Estes said. “In 2019 the marquee suffered extensive damage from an inside fire, a triple hail storm and a wind storm. The Midwest Board has worked two and a half years developing a plan for restoration and sustainability on a once-in-a-lifetime maintenance/renovation project to bring our 75-year-old marquee into the 21st century.”

Friends of the Midwest Theater launched a capital campaign in early November. To date, the campaign has raised $319,469. The Midwest has a goal to raise $387,810 by the end of 2021 in order to qualify for a matching grant of that amount.