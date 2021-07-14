Midwest Theater receives Nebraska Arts Council grant

Simply put, Billy & The Downliners present a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza. You’ll have the chance to hear your favorite rock songs played with the energy and enthusiasm that these classic gems deserve. Billy and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will take you on a journey from the 50s rock and roll of Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the psychedelic 60s of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and a string of one-hit wonders. Billy and his amazing band also capture the sounds of the 70s with Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano man – Billy and Elton. From American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between, Billy & The Downliners have the unique ability to take on the personality of the audience, making each performance a one of a kind!