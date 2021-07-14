Midwest Theater receives Nebraska Arts Council grant

SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Midwest Theater has been awarded a Nebraska Touring Program Grant of $1,575 by the Nebraska Arts Council to support the upcoming performance of Billy & the Downliners on July 17 at the Midwest Theater.
Nebraska Arts Council’s Executive Director, Suzanne Wise, commended the Midwest Theater for its programs, noting that “the Midwest Theater does an outstanding job of providing arts activities in our region. We’re delighted to support the presentation of Billy and the Downliners.”
Simply put, Billy & The Downliners present a non-stop, high energy, rock and roll extravaganza. You’ll have the chance to hear your favorite rock songs played with the energy and enthusiasm that these classic gems deserve. Billy and his dynamic band, The Downliners, will take you on a journey from the 50s rock and roll of Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, to the psychedelic 60s of the Rolling Stones, The Beatles and a string of one-hit wonders. Billy and his amazing band also capture the sounds of the 70s with Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and the piano man – Billy and Elton. From American Rock to British Invasion and everything in-between, Billy & The Downliners have the unique ability to take on the personality of the audience, making each performance a one of a kind!
More information can be found online at MidwestTheater.com or by calling 308-632-4311.
The Nebraska Arts Council grants monetary resources to Nebraska’s nonprofit organizations for arts projects and programs in communities throughout the state. This financial support is made possible by funds appropriated by the Nebraska Legislature, through competitive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), a federal agency, and funds from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE). Nebraskans wishing to learn more about NEA grants or the NCE should visit the NAC website at www.nebraskaartscouncil.org