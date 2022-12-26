Midwest Theater reflects on 2022, ahead to 2023

The Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff will be closed through Jan. 3, 2023.

The theater staff expressed gratitude to all who attended movies and events in 2022 at both The Midwest Theater and The SkyView Drive-In.

Throughout the year there have been many changes in staff. They have added some new faces to the office staff, including a new Executive Director Tina Worthman who will begin her duties on Jan. 3, 2023. The theater also hired Communications and Grant Manager Joe Dutton last August.

The Midwest Theater also appreciates the help from the volunteer staff throughout the year. Their selfless efforts truly make it a “community theater” in Scottsbluff. Volunteers helped pop popcorn, run concessions, sell tickets, and clean the theater after events.

Throughout 2022, there have been several upgrades and restorations to the building. These include restoring the paintings on the stairwell and lobby area, resurfacing of the Terrazzo and returning the front sidewalk to its original luster. On the downside, the marquee is still in the works, but staff are hoping to have it back to normal this spring.

In 2023, The Midwest Theater plans to bring the best in movies and stage performances to the community. The first movie of 2023 will be Disney’s Strange World starting Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and continuing through the weekend.

The Grammy-nominated music group Dailey & Vincent will perform live, on-stage on Jan. 12, 2023.

The SkyView Drive-In is scheduled to reopen on Memorial Day weekend. The drive-in has another exciting year planned.