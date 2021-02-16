Midwest Theater reopens with 'Nomadland'

Exactly 11 months from Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Midwest Theater showed its last movie before shuttering its doors and eventually moving out to its new drive-in venue near the airport. This weekend, the theater on Broadway will finally open once more.
Midwest Theater will be showing “Nomadland,” an award winning film that contains a few Scottsbluff location appearances and a local cast of about 30 people. The film follows Fern (Frances McDormand) as she travels the American West as a modern-day nomad following an economic collapse in a rural Nevada town.
McDormand, director Chloé Zhao and producer Molly Asher filmed the Scottsbluff portions of the movie back in 2018, and the Midwest Theater even makes a short cameo.
“It’s all of 10 seconds, maybe. It’s this little tiny blip of the movie, but it’s pretty awesome to see the theater,” Midwest Theater executive director Billy Estes said. “If we’re going to open and try to do something, like, this is the movie.”
Estes said the original plan was to show the film at the SkyView Drive-In, but as weather forecasts started looking colder and snowier for this weekend, he started doing the work to find a way to show the film at the theater instead.
“It’s not as simple as (moving venues),” he said.
Not only did moving the venue for the film require getting the proper event permit from PPHD to ensure COVID guidelines are met, but Estes also had to work closely with the booking agent to make it possible to show in the theater.
Estes said that before COVID, the Midwest Theater did second run movies, while Golden Ticket Cinemas in Uptown Scottsbluff got to do first run movies. However, the drive-in doesn’t work like that because it’s “in its own little world,” which allows it to stay competitive with the mall for first run titles. That’s why “Nomadland” could come to SkyView on its actual release date. Since the Midwest Theater does not have that ability, Estes said it was a lot of back and forth and jumping through hoops to get it played there.
“We have this really special relationship with the movie because we’re in it. You know, the Midwest has this cameo shot,” he said. “… The director and the producer, they’re just like, 'We really want the theater to have the movie,' and so that’s how, that’s the only way it’s happened.”
Moving the venue for the film to the Midwest Theater was confirmed Monday, Feb. 15. So now, Estes said it’s on to more of the hands-on preparations.
“We bought new cash registers this week. We’re putting in touchless soap dispensers, you know, like, all these little things when our building hasn’t been open,” he said. “We may not be quite fancy yet, but we’re going to be back.”
The touchless soap dispensers are just one precaution taken to make the theater a more COVID-safe environment. Estes said masks will be required when entering and leaving the building and are highly recommended during the film unless patrons are enjoying concessions.
His staff and volunteers are also working on blocking off every other row in the theater and figuring out ways to keep everyone socially distanced. This will include keeping family groups together and only selling 125 tickets for each showing, which is about a quarter of the main floor, Estes said. However, that’s why the theater has added two additional showings that were not originally planned before.
“With COVID and trying to reduce our numbers and try to get people more space to attend, we decided to add a Saturday matinee and then a Sunday evening,” he said.
Estes said the Midwest Theater showings of “Nomadland” will act as a test period for opening up the theater permanently. He said he is still not sure how it will go economically, with some patrons not being comfortable enough to attend movies at the theater and others perfectly comfortable.
That’s why the theater is looking for community feedback about re-opening through a survey that patrons can take at MidwestTheater.com. Eventually, Estes hopes to have both the theater and drive-in open and operated, perhaps even occasionally at the same time.
For now, though, it’s one step at a time, and the first step is “Nomadland.”
“The movie’s just a really, it’s a really wonderful story about I think, you know, the human … drive to better oneself or their circumstances,” Estes said. “And I think it’s slightly odd, in some ways, how it seems to kind of go with the last year to me. Like, it’s been a lot of unknowns, but we know that we have to do things to make it better (or) to do something different.”
“Nomadland” will be showing on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $4 per member or student under the age of 12 and $7 for non-members over the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door upon arrival, and doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show.
Estes said he is also appreciative of their donors who have helped the theater stay open through the pandemic in some form, while many other theaters and venues cannot say the same.
“We just sincerely appreciate the support of the theater through this, and we’re excited to bring the old grand lady back to life, however we can,” he said. “And then we’re going to see what happens after that.”