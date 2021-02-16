Midwest Theater reopens with 'Nomadland'

His staff and volunteers are also working on blocking off every other row in the theater and figuring out ways to keep everyone socially distanced. This will include keeping family groups together and only selling 125 tickets for each showing, which is about a quarter of the main floor, Estes said. However, that’s why the theater has added two additional showings that were not originally planned before.

“With COVID and trying to reduce our numbers and try to get people more space to attend, we decided to add a Saturday matinee and then a Sunday evening,” he said.

Estes said the Midwest Theater showings of “Nomadland” will act as a test period for opening up the theater permanently. He said he is still not sure how it will go economically, with some patrons not being comfortable enough to attend movies at the theater and others perfectly comfortable.

That’s why the theater is looking for community feedback about re-opening through a survey that patrons can take at MidwestTheater.com. Eventually, Estes hopes to have both the theater and drive-in open and operated, perhaps even occasionally at the same time.

For now, though, it’s one step at a time, and the first step is “Nomadland.”