Midwest Theater screening 'Empire of Light' this weekend

"Empire of Light” is this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

"Empire of Light" is rated R and has a run time of 1 hour, 53 minutes.

A romance develops in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.

Movie tickets are $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 12:45 p.m.