 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midwest Theater screening 'Empire of Light' this weekend

  • 0

"Empire of Light” is this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

"Empire of Light" is rated R and has a run time of 1 hour, 53 minutes. 

A romance develops in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.

Movie tickets are $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 12:45 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News