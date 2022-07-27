Midwest Theater showing 'Elvis'

“Elvis” is in the house this weekend at the Midwest Theater.

The theater will show the fil at Friday and Saturday, and Sunday, at 1:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13.

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley's journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life — Priscilla.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 12 & under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards.The cost is $7 per person for non-members.

Advance tickets for “Elvis” are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com.