Midwest Theater showing 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' April 29-May 1

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” to show the weekend of April 29–May 1 at the historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
The film is rated PG and has a run time of 2 hours and 2 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, April 29 and Saturday April 30 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee showing will be on Sunday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7.
All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater.