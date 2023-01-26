Midwest Theater showing 'The Chosen' episodes Feb. 2-3

Fathom Events presents “The Chosen” Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

“The Chosen” season 3, episodes 7 and 8 will be shown and has a run time of 2 hours, 30 minutes.

Season 3 of “The Chosen” comes to a stunning conclusion that demands to be seen on the big screen. In episodes 7 and 8, Simon and Eden face marital crisis, Matthew’s faith takes a turn, and the thousands of people following Jesus grow restless…until a boy brings some loaves and fishes.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Feb. 2, at 6:45 p.m. and on Feb. 3, at 12:45 p.m.