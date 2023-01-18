Midwest Theater shows 'Devotion' this weekend

“Devotion” will screen this Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater Downtown.

“Devotion” is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours, 19 minutes.

The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-members pay $7 per person.

Doors open Saturday at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.