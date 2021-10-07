Midwest Theater to host Organ Trail Zombie Invasion event

The zombie apocalypse is finally upon us, or at least it will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, when zombies take over Broadway in Scottsbluff for the Organ Trail Zombie Invasion.
The event, which is sponsored by the Midwest Theater, Western Nebraska Community College, Panhandle Public Health and Scotts Bluff County Health, will be a day of spooky, yet healthy, fun. It kicks off that Saturday morning with a mobile vaccination clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Health will host the clinic for free, which provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and up, although a parent or guardian must attend with individuals between the ages of 12 and 18.
Downtown will be busy already, with the Old West Marching Band competition filling the streets. Following the clinic and the competition parade, zombies will flood downtown Scottsbluff. To prepare for the event, WNCC theater students held three zombie classes, teaching those interested in zombie movement, voices, costume and make-up. The third class on zombie make-up will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will be taught by a certified make-up artist.
Krista Baird, Midwest Theater volunteer director and office manager, said that if the classes were any inclination to what the event will be like, there will be plenty of zombies around.
“We know that the first class that was put on at WNCC had roughly 65 to 70 people show up,” she said. “So we’re encouraged by those numbers that there should be lots of zombies that are showing up.”
Even if people didn’t attend any of the classes, Baird said, they are still very much invited to dress in their zombie best and come out and enjoy the Halloween season fun. The event will include music, a zombie costume contest, a downtown window display contest, photo booth, performances from local dance teams and food vendors, including Lemon Love, Sancho’s Corn, Heather Lyn’s Bakery and Pepa’s Food Truck.
Baird said the Organ Trail Zombie Invasion will be a great opportunity for safe, outdoor fun.
“With COVID and everything, we’re just really trying to have activities and encourage people to be outside and those kinds of things that allow for us to still be together, and socializing in a safe and fun way,” she said. “… (It’s) something fun for the families to get out and enjoy in this nice weather that we have. We’ve been really blessed with a beautiful fall.”
There is no cost for the event, and it will take place immediately after the Old West Band Fest parade and go until 2 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering for or being a part of the event in some way can contact Baird at 308-632-4311 or krista@nebraskarts.com.