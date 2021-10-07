Midwest Theater to host Organ Trail Zombie Invasion event

The zombie apocalypse is finally upon us, or at least it will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, when zombies take over Broadway in Scottsbluff for the Organ Trail Zombie Invasion.

The event, which is sponsored by the Midwest Theater, Western Nebraska Community College, Panhandle Public Health and Scotts Bluff County Health, will be a day of spooky, yet healthy, fun. It kicks off that Saturday morning with a mobile vaccination clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. PPHD and Scotts Bluff County Health will host the clinic for free, which provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and up, although a parent or guardian must attend with individuals between the ages of 12 and 18.

Downtown will be busy already, with the Old West Marching Band competition filling the streets. Following the clinic and the competition parade, zombies will flood downtown Scottsbluff. To prepare for the event, WNCC theater students held three zombie classes, teaching those interested in zombie movement, voices, costume and make-up. The third class on zombie make-up will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will be taught by a certified make-up artist.

Krista Baird, Midwest Theater volunteer director and office manager, said that if the classes were any inclination to what the event will be like, there will be plenty of zombies around.

