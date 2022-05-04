Midwest Theater to show ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres Thursday, May 5-8 at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.
In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.
The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours and 6 minutes.
Showtimes are Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person.
All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.