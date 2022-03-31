 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midwest Theater to show ‘Hop’ April 2

The historic Midwest Theater will show the movie “Hop” Saturday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Scottsbluff. The show is a special $5 matinee. The film is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 35 minutes.

Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, Midwest Theater staff request that you stay home.

Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures the world’s Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass the mantle to his son, E.B. (Russell Brand). But E.B. has no interest in the job and would rather be a drummer. He runs away to Los Angeles, where an unemployed slacker named Fred O’Hare (James Marsden) accidentally runs into him. Feigning injury, E.B. tricks Fred into giving him shelter, but an oversized chick is planning a coup back on Easter Island.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater.

