Midwest Theater to show 'She Said' this weekend

The movie “She Said” will be screened this Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the historic Midwest Theater, located in downtown Scottsbluff.

"She Said" is rated R and has a run time of 2 hours, 9 minutes.

The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday and Saturday at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “She Said” is a strong statement about journalism but it’s an even stronger look at the movie industry and the silence that fuels it.
