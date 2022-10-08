Midwest Theater to show Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles and Stir Crazy this weekend

The Midwest Theater will screen three movies this weekend: "Spaceballs," "Blazing Saddles" and "Stir Crazy."

The first film is "Spaceballs," which will screen Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 36 minutes.

In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the theater will show "Blazing Saddles, rated R. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with a run time of 1 hour, 33 minutes.

In this satirical take on Westerns, crafty railroad worker Bart (Cleavon Little) becomes the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be destroyed in order to make way for a new railroad. Initially, the people of Rock Ridge harbor a racial bias toward their new leader. However, they warm to him after realizing that Bart and his perpetually drunk gunfighter friend (Gene Wilder) are the only defense against a wave of thugs sent to rid the town of its population.

Sunday's film is "Stir Crazy," which will screen at 1:30 p.m. The film is rated R, with a run time of 1 hour, 38 minutes.

With a jailbreak offering them their only way out, a despondent duo rack their brains to figure out a foolproof plan. Fortuitously, one of them discovers an unexpected talent as a rodeo rider, and an escape plan begins to take shape at the annual prisoners' rodeo.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person.

Patrons who attend the movies can enter a drawing for a free pair of tickets to see Forever Young on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

