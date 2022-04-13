Midwest to show ‘The Lost City’ April 15-16

“The Lost City” to show Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.
Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.
The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of one hour, 52 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards and $7 per person for non-members.
The theater will be closed Easter Sunday.