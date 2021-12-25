Mike Minzey passes on knowledge of outhouses

During exploring ghost towns in Colorado, Mike Minzey, of Terrytown, found his travels would lead him to a fascination with outhouses.
After spending a year in Scottsbluff with VISTA in the 1960s, Minzey moved to Durango, Colorado.
“When I got there, I got into some ghost towns. I got really interested in ghost towns — well, ghost towns and outhouses,” he said. “In Durango, there’s a lot of mining areas, a lot of ghost towns. There were a lot of outhouses in those ghost towns.”
He said he started to pay more attention to the outhouses when he explored the ghost towns.
“When I got into a ghost town, I would watch for outhouses and study them, see what made them function and so on. As a result, I’ve got photos where I’ve been to ghost towns from the Yukon clear down to Tombstone, Arizona, south and then from Bodie, California, to Cherokee, North Carolina looking at outhouses,” he said. “I don’t go there specifically to look at outhouses, but if my wife was at an antique store, I was around back looking at the outhouses.”
Minzey said he and his wife also grew up with outhouses. His wife’s family had an outhouse until she was 14, before they moved to another house. Minzey grew up in Indiana, where he said most everybody had indoor plumbing.
“During the summer, I’d be farmed out to my cousin’s grandparent’s farm. They had an outhouse. That was it. There was no inside plumbing. I remember taking a bath in a horse tank right behind house,” he said.
Today, he’s become an expert of sorts on outhouses and their history.
“The first notation of outhouses or something similar to that is actually the Bible clear back in the Book of Judges,” he said.
Minzey said it was around the 1500s when they started to crop up.
“Then we get down to the 1850s or so. It was about that time when they started thinking about outhouses as being more than just a place to go to the bathroom. They were thinking about where should it be? It was nothing written, there was no instruction manual, but they decided 50 to 150 feet from the house for sanitation purposes. They built them with the doors opening away from the house. The back of the outhouse would face the house for privacy reasons.”
Pits under the outhouses were dug about six feet deep, he said.
“They would use lime and various things such as that to compact it and to decompose it and things like that. It would last 20 to 30 years. “...During the lifetime of a marriage, you may only have to move that once or twice I think it could be destroyed by weather quicker than it would need to be moved,” Minzey said.
The outhouses themselves were built in many different configurations.
“Outhouses varied all over the country for various reasons. You had two story outhouses in mountainous areas where there was snow, and also at hotels, boarding houses, that kind of thing,” Minzey said.
Outhouses were mostly a rural phenomenon, he said. They were constructed from a lot of different materials including brick and rock.
“Here in western Nebraska, they were practically always built out of wood. Generally, around here, it was a standard three by three feet — pretty small — to four by four something along that line. Usually a square,” he said.
They would be about 8 feet wide if it needed to accommodate two seats. The outhouses were all around 7 feet tall, Minzey said.
“They didn’t necessarily go out and measure, but Clyde down the road, his works so let’s build one like him. Pretty soon you’ve got an entire county, like Scotts Bluff County, full of outhouses that are 3 by 3 feet ... by 7 feet tall by 6 feet deep,” he said.
A big concern with outhouses was how to decompose the waste. Calcium hydroxide was one of the things commonly used for that purpose.
“That was available in feed stores. They also used lime. Lime didn’t do much for the oder but it would decompose. They would also use wood ash like from fireplaces. Wood ash didn’t do much for decomposition, but it kind of took care of the odor,” Minzey said.
When you see photos of outhouses a common thing is a moon and star cut into the top of the door. The main purpose was for ventilation and light, he said.
“The moon was a symbol for a ladies’ outhouse. The star was a symbol for a man’s outhouse. Occasionally, you’d run into outhouses that would have a star and the moon. The outhouses that had both of those, that was usually a family outhouse. We’d call it unisex today, he said.
Minzey has since used his expertise to give presentations around the state to various groups on outhouses.