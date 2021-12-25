Mike Minzey passes on knowledge of outhouses

“During the summer, I’d be farmed out to my cousin’s grandparent’s farm. They had an outhouse. That was it. There was no inside plumbing. I remember taking a bath in a horse tank right behind house,” he said.

Today, he’s become an expert of sorts on outhouses and their history.

“The first notation of outhouses or something similar to that is actually the Bible clear back in the Book of Judges,” he said.

Minzey said it was around the 1500s when they started to crop up.

“Then we get down to the 1850s or so. It was about that time when they started thinking about outhouses as being more than just a place to go to the bathroom. They were thinking about where should it be? It was nothing written, there was no instruction manual, but they decided 50 to 150 feet from the house for sanitation purposes. They built them with the doors opening away from the house. The back of the outhouse would face the house for privacy reasons.”

Pits under the outhouses were dug about six feet deep, he said.