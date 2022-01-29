Mike Pelster spreads the Big Red love with Mike's Husker Stuff

“They’re fun to watch,” he said. “They’re well-coached and it’s fun to watch them play. My wife has become a huge volleyball addict. She doesn’t even sit down during the game, she’s up and moving around...I used to be the yeller and the screamer at the TV. They have a joke about me where I’d go into the country and kick a cow when the game was wrong. I used to be that way but now I’m pretty calm. It’d have to be something pretty radical to get me to rise out of the chair. I’ve learned that I can’t change it. It is what it is.”

Mike has started to carry more than just Husker stuff, as well. He has a small selection of Wyoming Cowboys gear since it can hardly be found anywhere else in Scottsbluff. That’s about the limit, though. He has a very particular market and he knows exactly how to cater to them.

“I thought about pro (apparel) at one time but that’s another world and I don’t need to be in that world,” he said. “...If I had a whole store full of Green Bay Packers stuff, you know I’d be sitting on a whole bunch of Green Bay Packers stuff.”