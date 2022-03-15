Miller named Hemingford superintendent

Hemingford Public Schools officially has a new superintendent — Travis Miller of Bayard.

The school board took action Monday, March 14 to approve a superintendent’s contract, officially naming Miller the superintendent of the Box Butte County School District, effective July 1. The contract period is for one year and expires June 30, 2023. Miller’s salary is set at $145,000 annually, which will be paid in 12 equal monthly installments starting in August.

Meeting minutes indicate the school board met Monday, Feb. 14 to discuss the superintendent interviewing process that week. Following those interviews that concluded Wednesday, Feb. 16, the board entered into executive session before returning to open session.

Miller said as part of the interview process, one question he was asked was “If selected as the superintendent, what would be your agenda?”

“I don’t bring an agenda to the role other than to make the school the best it can be in partnership with the staff, the students, the parents and other stakeholders,” Miller said. “ My job, as I see it, is to learn what the board and the community are looking for and expect. The strategic planning process will be extremely informative toward that. My job is then to make that a reality.”

School board president Justin Ansley told the Star-Herald the next 2 hours and 31 minutes of that February meeting were spent discussing which candidate fit best within the school district. After selecting Miller, Ansley extended an offer.

“It was an honor to be selected,” Miller told the Star-Herald.

The July 1 start date gives him an opportunity to get to know the community and staff ahead of the school year, he said.

“For a new superintendent, July and first part of August is really your opportunity to start getting to know the community and your staff — starting to build relationships with people,” Miller said. “It’s also the beginning of getting a sense of the vision and shared commitments of the community around the school.”

Hemingford’s board is currently working on its strategic plan, including meetings with key stakeholders to establish a new vision for the district. One of those meetings is on St. Patrick’s Day and Ansley invited Miller to attend.

“That’s a real opportunity for me to have a sense of the community and the board’s commitments and desires moving forward,” Miller said. “I think my role as the superintendent-elect will be to meet people and just listen intently and take notes to learn as much as I can.”

Miller noted how to have an effective transition involves a lot of listening and learning that informs a shared leadership moving forward.

He has served as superintendent of Bayard Public Schools for 11 years. Throughout his tenure, he has attended several sporting events where he said the Hemingford athletes conducted themselves with discipline and parents and fans showcased a high level of sportsmanship. With a dedicated school board, investments being made throughout the community to help it thrive, Miller said Hemingford stuck out as a place he wanted to work.

The Bayard school board formally accepted Miller’s resignation in February. Bayard’s board of education also convened Monday for a work session to meet with the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) consultants to discuss its own superintendent search process.

Miller is a lifelong Nebraskan who comes from a family of educators, including teachers and administrators.

“I love western Nebraska,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to be part of the community of Hemingford.”

As he concludes his contractual obligations with Bayard, Miller said he is grateful for the opportunities to lead the district for the last 11 years and looks forward to hearing about the continued success of the school and community.

“To this point, the opportunity to serve as the superintendent at Bayard has been a great honor and the high point of my career to date,” he said.

Following his departure from Bayard, Miller said he looks forward to supporting educational excellence and sharing in the accomplishments to come for Hemingford Public Schools.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to join Hemingford Public Schools and look forward to working with everybody there to continue the traditions of excellence.”

