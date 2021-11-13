 Skip to main content
Minatare fire chief, two others injured in Friday crash
Three Minatare/Melbeta ambulance personnel were injured Friday as they responded to a reported crash Friday.

The ambulance personnel, Minatare Fire Chief Brandi Ehler and firefighters Lashae Ehler and Aden Taylor Sr., were staffing a Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department rescue unit and were responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident in which a vehicle was reported to be submerged in water near County Road 34 and County Road S, which is southeast of Minatare, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release. The ambulance rolled near County Road 31 and County Road R.

Taylor and Brandi Ehler were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Lashae Ehler was transported by Air Link to Regional West.

Lashae Ehler remained hospitalized Saturday with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Overman said. Brandi Ehler and Taylor were treated and released, but will both require further medical treatment.

In the first accident reported, Overman said that no one had been located at the scene, but authorities learned that a private party may have transported one person to the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash and additional details weren’t available Saturday. Deputies had been handling another incident at the time.

Responding departments included the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Police Department, Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department, Gering Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Service, and Air Link.

