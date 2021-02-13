Minatare man discovers art behind restaurant wall

When Dennis Wecker began remodeling one of the rooms in his bar, he didn’t expect to find a piece of World War II art. Pulling off the wooden panels in the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill, that’s exactly what he found.

“As soon as I saw it, I said ‘Oh my God! Look at this,” Wecker said.

The painting — depicting three horseback riders galloping across the plains — hangs in the dining hall of the Broken Spoke Bar and Grill now in front of the paneling.

Wecker has owned and operated the Broken Spoke for about four years. He decided to go into the restaurant business as he neared retirement while working at a sugar factory. At that time, the Broken Spoke stood empty for about a year.

“I always cooked at home and the grandkids always loved for me to cook and everything,” Wecker said, “(The grandkids) said, ‘Why don’t you open that up and open up the restaurant there?’”

So that’s what he did.

Wecker found himself remodeling the old building, which he said was a part of the World War II-era prisoner of war camp in Scottsbluff. German and Italian prisoners were imprisoned across Nebraska as a part of the war effort. One such prisoner was an Italian artist.