Minatare fire chief, two others injured in Friday crash

The ambulance personnel, Minatare Fire Chief Brandi Ehler and firefighters Lashae Ehler and Aden Taylor Sr., were staffing a Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department rescue unit and were responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident in which a vehicle was reported to be submerged in water near County Road 34 and County Road S, which is southeast of Minatare, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release. The ambulance rolled near County Road 31 and County Road R.