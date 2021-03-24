 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minatare woman builds firefighting legacy
0 comments
featured

Minatare woman builds firefighting legacy

{{featured_button_text}}

Brandi Ehler has a moment which splits her life into a before and after: the summer of 2013, when her house in Melbeta burned down.

“Our community’s amazing,” she said. “They helped us out so much that I figured the least I could do to give back was joining the fire department.”

In the aftermath, she joined the volunteer Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department, climbing the ladder to emergency medical technician, a lieutenant, a safety officer, search and rescue diver, and assistant chief to Brian Lore.

Now, after seven years, she’s the fire chief – the city’s first woman to hold that position, after Lore stepped down in November.

Ehler grew up south of Lyman, a farm kid, who didn’t anticipate fighting fires in adulthood.

“I never expected to get where I got. It was a big surprise,” she said.

She oversees a combined rural and city fire district spanning just over 300-square miles. It covers all of Minatare, McGrew, Melbeta, a portion of Banner County and a part of Sioux County. It also includes the town’s namesake Lake Minatare, the Panhandle’s largest body of water. That’s a lot of ground to cover.

“The nice thing is we have what’s called a mutual aid agreement. So we work a lot with other fire departments. So if we ever have a major call, we can depend on them,” she said.

She’s got 10 volunteers in the Minatare-Melbeta department, with only three EMTs currently on the force. She now works as an EMS instructor, and hopes to get two more people certified. She said it’s hard to get people interested in working for free.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not just us, a lot of departments are struggling with recruitment,” she said.

It’s not an easy job, she said. There’s plenty of midnight calls, and she wants to keep the small force from burning out, and hopes to push for more recruitment and trainings this year.

She’s not the only woman on the force. She inspired her daughters, Ashlee Wells, 19 and Lashae Ehler, 20, to join as well.

The pay is $150 a month, and the hours long. Ehler also has her own business, Building Blocks daycare in Gering, meaning she has some flexibility to try and get to every call.

She said, like everyone else, COVID impacted their department’s operation.

“It’s changed the whole lifestyle of our class. We mask just like everybody else, we’re trying to protect our people from getting sick,” she said. “It’s really hampered our trainings.”

Ehler said training is a core part of her mission at the station, saying that wildfire season this year could be grim if drought conditions worsen, which could spawn another incident like the dayslong fire that burned 4,000 acres in the Wildcat Hills.

“Hubbard’s Gap Fire was a huge awakening for our communities,” she said. “I’m trying to get as many people trained to be prepared for another fire like that, since."

She invited anyone interested in the department to attend the weekly Monday meetings at 7 p.m. She said they can expect some sleepless nights, but enjoy the feeling of helping people in need.

“I think the biggest thing about being a volunteer firefighter is your dedication to your community,” she said.

danielle.prokop@starherald.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations
Crime

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise. 

Lake Minatare remains closed
Local

Lake Minatare remains closed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lake Minatare State Recreation Area remains closed to the public until the cause of a recent waterfowl die-off can be determined.

+4
Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation
Local

Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation

  • Updated

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News