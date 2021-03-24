Minatare woman builds firefighting legacy

She’s got 10 volunteers in the Minatare-Melbeta department, with only three EMTs currently on the force. She now works as an EMS instructor, and hopes to get two more people certified. She said it’s hard to get people interested in working for free.

“It’s not just us, a lot of departments are struggling with recruitment,” she said.

It’s not an easy job, she said. There’s plenty of midnight calls, and she wants to keep the small force from burning out, and hopes to push for more recruitment and trainings this year.

She’s not the only woman on the force. She inspired her daughters, Ashlee Wells, 19 and Lashae Ehler, 20, to join as well.

The pay is $150 a month, and the hours long. Ehler also has her own business, Building Blocks daycare in Gering, meaning she has some flexibility to try and get to every call.

She said, like everyone else, COVID impacted their department’s operation.

“It’s changed the whole lifestyle of our class. We mask just like everybody else, we’re trying to protect our people from getting sick,” she said. “It’s really hampered our trainings.”