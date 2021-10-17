Minatare woman describes how a breast cancer diagnosis impacted her life

Lori Lore was only 16 years old when she lost her mother to breast cancer at age 42. Decades later, in April 2021, she, too, was diagnosed with the disease.
“I was scared,” Lore, a Minatare resident, said. “I was very scared.”
Her thoughts turned to her youngest daughters, ages 9, 6 and 4, and her four grandchildren, the youngest of whom is only 11 months old.
“I was really worried about leaving them behind,” she said.
Lore turned to treatment to fight against the cancer. She recently completed her 12th round of chemotherapy. The next step, she said, is to undergo a double mastectomy in Colorado. Lore won’t be able to see her family for six weeks after undergoing the surgery. Afterward, she’ll have to be re-evaluated to determine if she’ll need further treatment.
“I guess one of my biggest worries is if it comes back,” she said. “You hear stories of where it comes back and I don’t want to be that person.”
Lore didn’t need to hear stories to know the impact cancer can have. She and her family have dealt with it several times. After her mother had died, she and her four siblings all took tests to determine if they had the hereditary genes that would make them susceptible to breast cancer. All five of them tested positive. Less than a month after Lore was diagnosed with breast cancer, her sister was diagnosed as well.
Cancer impacted Lore’s family in more ways than one. She had previously been working a job at her local Walgreens, but her employers said she won’t be able to return until the spring of 2022 if she feels healthy enough. Her cancer required her husband to take on more responsibilities, as well, both to care for her and keep the family financially stable. Her four older kids, want to help however they can, she said, but oftentimes they’re unsure of how to do that.
What her family and friends have offered plenty of is support. They help with delivering food donations, something Lore said the family needs as much of as possible since they now only have one income. Monetary donations she said, are also crucial. The family still needs an additional $25,000 to pay for what the insurance didn’t cover for her cancer treatments.
Lore said the cancer has sapped her vitality. She just doesn’t have enough energy to partake in hobbies — “I don’t do anything I used to,” she said.
She sometimes finds herself becoming extremely emotional, crying or getting angry at her family and friends, even when she doesn’t want to be. “It’s because of the cancer,” she said. “(It) changes you.”
Then there’s the “chemo fog,” which leads to Lore becoming extremely forgetful at times. She could go into town for groceries, she said, and need to call her husband and ask what she went out to get. “I never thought (chemo fog) was real until I experienced it myself,” she said.
But battling breast cancer has allowed for some more positive experiences as well. It has made Lore look at life differently and appreciate things more. For example, she doesn’t hold grudges anymore, she said. She doesn’t have time to. She tells people how she feels about them and what they mean to her instead of keeping those thoughts inside. She texts her children every day now, just to reach out to them.
Through the Festival of Hope organization, which hosts fundraisers to aid people with cancer, Lore met her best friend, Caralee Turnidge, who has also battled cancer. Turnidge introduced her to a support group which she regularly attends. They provide a welcoming environment for her to talk about the disease.
For anyone newly diagnosed with cancer, Lore had some advice. “Don’t dwell on the statistics, the ‘what ifs,’” she said via email. This is your experience. There are no two cancers the same, nor are there two cancer diagnoses and experiences the same.”