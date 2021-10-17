Minatare woman describes how a breast cancer diagnosis impacted her life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cancer impacted Lore’s family in more ways than one. She had previously been working a job at her local Walgreens, but her employers said she won’t be able to return until the spring of 2022 if she feels healthy enough. Her cancer required her husband to take on more responsibilities, as well, both to care for her and keep the family financially stable. Her four older kids, want to help however they can, she said, but oftentimes they’re unsure of how to do that.

What her family and friends have offered plenty of is support. They help with delivering food donations, something Lore said the family needs as much of as possible since they now only have one income. Monetary donations she said, are also crucial. The family still needs an additional $25,000 to pay for what the insurance didn’t cover for her cancer treatments.

Lore said the cancer has sapped her vitality. She just doesn’t have enough energy to partake in hobbies — “I don’t do anything I used to,” she said.

She sometimes finds herself becoming extremely emotional, crying or getting angry at her family and friends, even when she doesn’t want to be. “It’s because of the cancer,” she said. “(It) changes you.”