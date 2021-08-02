Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen proud to represent state, community in Miss America's Outstanding Teen

Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen was named fourth runner-up to Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Friday, July 30.
Chen told the Star-Herald that she felt honored to represent her state at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition.
“It’s such an honor and such a joy to be able to represent my state like that,” Chen said. “I’m beyond blessed to have this opportunity.”
Chen said she was proud of all 50 women she competed against, describing everyone as brilliant and forever impacting her life.
She said being named fourth runner-up was a blessing and made her proud being able to represent her state, as well as the LGBTQ community. After being crowned Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen, Chen went public that she is queer. She said she wanted to come out, telling family and friends if she was crowned, then she would do just that.
“When I was young, all I ever wanted was someone to tell me that my attraction to people who weren’t the opposite gender as me was OK,” she said. “I distinctly remember that shame because such a key part of my identity wasn’t being represented.”
Rose said the Miss America Organization taught her to be proud and represent who she is on stage. She hopes for young people watching, they realize it’s OK to be themselves.
Being openly queer and finishing in the top five at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition was like a Miss Congeniality moment, Chen said.
Following the competition, director for Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Alyssa Howell said, “The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization is so incredibly proud to have such a fantastic representative of our state. She carries herself with such poise, grace, and humility, and we are so excited to watch her continue to represent the state of Nebraska throughout the year.”
Chen said she is thankful for the support from her family and friends throughout her journey. She also appreciates the Miss America Organization for offering scholarships to contestants to support their efforts to continue their education.
“It’s such a relief to know that I can go to college debt-free if I so choose,” she said. “It removes a lot of burden from my family’s shoulders and from my shoulders.”
Chen said she also appreciates the support from her family when she decided to compete in pageants.
“My mother is really the reason why I have been able to do this and why I’m standing here today as Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen,” she said. “I’m glad with this, we are moving into a space that is better for us where we can succeed and really appreciate each other and the time we have with each other.”