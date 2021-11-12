Miss Nebraska to emcee as teens compete in Best of the West scholarship pageant Saturday

ALLIANCE – Twelve young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2022 Best of the West competition in Alliance on Saturday. The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions, traditionally held separately, and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School.

Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron as well as Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will advance to the state competition in North Platte in June 2022, competing for the titles of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.

The five candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Olivia Terwey, the 16-year-old daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings; Rylie Wright, the 16-year-old daughter of Mick Wright and Bridget Raben of Hemingford; Madisen Meek, the 15-year-old daughter of David Meek and Jennifer and Brett Cullan of Hemingford; Tarren Cloyd, the 18-year-old daughter of Dawn Cloyd of Hastings; and Alexandra Thompson, the 13-year-old daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson of North Platte.