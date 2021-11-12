Miss Nebraska to emcee as teens compete in Best of the West scholarship pageant Saturday

ALLIANCE – Twelve young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2022 Best of the West competition in Alliance on Saturday. The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions, traditionally held separately, and will be held at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School.
Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron as well as Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will advance to the state competition in North Platte in June 2022, competing for the titles of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.
The five candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Olivia Terwey, the 16-year-old daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings; Rylie Wright, the 16-year-old daughter of Mick Wright and Bridget Raben of Hemingford; Madisen Meek, the 15-year-old daughter of David Meek and Jennifer and Brett Cullan of Hemingford; Tarren Cloyd, the 18-year-old daughter of Dawn Cloyd of Hastings; and Alexandra Thompson, the 13-year-old daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson of North Platte.
The seven candidates competing for the Miss titles are: Rose Seeman, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the daughter of Brad And Karrie Seeman of Lincoln; Lexi Nolda, a senior at North Platte High school and the daughter of Gianna Nolda of North Platte; Adrianna Casias, a sophomore at Western Nebraska Community College and the daughter of Rosaria Corona and Martin Corona; Sydny Ridgeway, a senior at Nebraska Wesleyan University and the daughter of Jon and Gale Ridgeway of Gering; Katie Hoatson, a second year law student at the University of Nebraska College of Law and the daughter of Dave and Traci Hoatson of Hershey; Avery Schlote, a freshman at Capital School of Cosmetology and the daughter of Aaron and Amber Schlote of Omaha; Katelyn Bowers, a senior at North Platte High School and the daughter of Melissa and Darreld Bowers of North Platte.
Co-emcees of the evening will be Morgan Holen, Miss Nebraska 2021 and her mother, Jodi Miller Holen, Miss Nebraska 1988. Morgan was crowned Miss Nebraska in June 2021 in North Platte and will represent Nebraska at the 100th anniversary Miss America Competition to be held in December 2021.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.