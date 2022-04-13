Missoula Children’s Theater auditions for ‘Snow Queen’ April 18

The Missoula Children’s Theater will hold auditions for the production “Snow Queen” at the Midwest Theater Monday, April 18 at 4 p.m.

An audition will be held for the production at the Midwest Theater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Auditions last about two hours. Children in kindergarten through eighth grades may audition if they meet the audition requirements for each production. All children must be pre-registered by Friday, April 15 in order to be able to audition for the winter production. No registrations will be taken at the door. Parents must pre-register their child(ren) online at MidwestTheater.com.

Those auditioning should arrive no later than 3:45 p.m. to check in at the lobby where they will receive a name tag. Plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are the Snow Queen, Gerda, Gerda’s grandma, Gerda’s best friend Kay, and Kay’s grandma, the Gardner woman, Bae the Reindeer, and Yeti. The Little Robber Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Crow, and the prince and princess. There are also Hobgoblins, snow animals, robbers, and snow chickens. Students in grades kindergarten-8 are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Although set in a “land of colored ice,” the classic tale of “Snow Queen” will warm a person’s heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins. As they depict the journey of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend, viewers may just find themselves believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens. Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some snowshoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles, keep resilience alive, and melt down the Snow Queen’s icy walls.

“Snow Queen” will be presented to the general public on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, $7 non-member adults, $5 for Midwest Theater members and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone 308-632-4311, online at www.MidwestTheater.com or in person at the Midwest Theater office, 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theater, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year For information, email nextstep@MCTinc.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form