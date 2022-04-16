Missoula Children’s Theater tour actor/directors looking for big three at auditions Monday

Organizers have advice for children auditioning Monday for the Missoula Children’s Theater: Get ready to recite silly lines and have fun.

Missoula Children’s Theater is returning to the Midwest Theater Monday, April 18, to hold auditions for “Snow Queen.” Tour actor/directors BA Lovelace and Alishea Bush are currently wrapping up a show in Minot, North Dakota, and will arrive in Scottsbluff this weekend. The duo looks forward to working with local youth on developing lifelong skills on stage.

Auditions run from 4-6 p.m. Monday, but children had to pre-register by Friday to be able to audition. Children are asked to arrive no later than 3:45 p.m. to check in at the theater lobby.

During the auditions, children will be asked to follow Missoula Children’s Theater’s big three: have loud, clear voices; big, expressive bodies; and ability to follow directions.

“It is such a quick process so we want to see what the kids can do and if they can follow a direction,” Lovelace said. “We do a lot of show-and-tell and if they’re able to follow that and concentrate on what we’re saying, we want them to do their best.”

Following the auditions, the first rehearsal begins after a break. The rehearsals are a two-hour block Monday and two two-hour blocks Tuesday-Thursday. Friday’s dress rehearsal is a three-hour block with the last hour focused on cleaning up a scene before opening night.

“The rehearsals are from 4-6 p.m. and then a break and then from 6:30-8:30 p.m.,” Lovelace said.

Lovelace grew up involved in children’s theater, but did not learn about Missoula Children’s Theater until college. He studied musical theater and came across Missoula Children’s Theater, which inspired him to dive deeper into the company’s mission and goals.

“I actually had auditioned a few times for Missoula Children’s Theater after I had found out about them to be a tour actor/director,” he said. “There are so many people at the conference so sometimes the timing was bad, since I was still in school. The contracts didn’t line up, so after I came back from teaching abroad, I wanted to continue education with elementary-aged students and Missoula had an opening that fit my schedule, finally.”

He applied and was hired for a tour actor director position and has traveled across the United States, bringing live theater to communities.

“I really like how they provide, even the smallest communities, despite financial resources, theater to kids who might not ever had the exposure to any type of theater or performing arts,” Lovelace said. “It’s fast and furious because it’s a week at a time. Being able to go and make a difference to the kids and have that kind of exposure for the community is something I really enjoy.”

Bush decided to get involved with Missoula Children’s Theater after her sister signed up and to blend her passion for the arts and connecting with youth.

“I’ve always been interested in film and I’ve worked with kids my entire life as a nanny,” Bush said. “I thought this opportunity would be the perfect mixture to do performance and still get to work with kids.”

She hopes the community sees the children’s hard work all week during the public performance.

“I hope they see how Missoula Children’s Theater can, in a week, teach kids life skills,” she said. “Just seeing the reaction from the parents or the community as they watch these kids they know act in a way they aren’t used to seeing is amazing.”

The mission of Missoula Children’s Theater is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts. Children who get involved in theater will learn it requires teamwork to put on a production. Those skills will help them foster relationships in school and the community as they grow up.

Throughout the week, Bush and Lovelace will work closely with the youth on lines, music, choreography and stage movement. During those interactions, they get to see children blossom and discover their passions.

“You’re working with children and they’re learning and you’re learning with them,” Lovelace said. “Sometimes you’ll see a student on the first day struggling to get the lines or what the words mean. All of the sudden, you see that click and we call it when the kid gets on the stage and would sparkle. It makes me feel like I’ve done something and made a difference in the kids’ lives, which is what my teachers did for me. That’s why I love educational theater.”

Bush said she connects with every kid, offering her encouragement as they learn the lines and music within a scene. They hope to create a welcoming environment where kids can express themselves through their characters.

The “Snow Queen” is a dark, moody story with moments of hope sprinkled throughout as a girl searches for her friend to help him remember. The three themes of the show are hope, memory and friendship.

“Snow Queen” will be presented to the public on Friday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for non-member adults, $5 for Midwest Theater members and students. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 308-632-4311, online at www.MidwestTheater.com or in person at the Midwest Theater.

