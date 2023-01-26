Missoula Children's presents 'Rumpelstiltskin' Friday

Missoula Children’s Theater will host the performance of Rumpelstiltskin this Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

Audiences are invited to join in the fun of Festival Time and help Clara guess a mischievous little gnome's name this Friday when the MCT and over 40 local students perform Rumpelstiltskin, an original musical adaptation of this classic tale.

The local cast features Claire Reiner as Rumpelstiltskin, Adaceli Avalos and Azaria Perez as Clara, Madyson Murphy as Queen Beatrice, Jaxon Hill-Frederick as the King and Evelyn Seay as the Jester. Also featured are Amelia Griess, Greta Olmstead, Kinley Richards, Reagan Schiff, Ruby Schiff, Aspen Snyder as Wizards, Rowynne Cardiff, William Croft, Anthony Gonzalez, Ethan Heilbrun, Blair Meisner, Aria Ramirez, Annalysia Sherard, Gavin Skinner, Kambri Workman as Gnomes, and Reenah Taffe and Jonah Zavala as Knights. To complete the ensemble, Emmalyn Adair, Aliviyah Hernandez, Trent Lauruhn, Sloane Margheim, Ted Meyer, Vanellope Miramontes, Aspen Moreno, Tatum Platt, Ethan Skinner, Ava Zavala will appear as Villagers and Amelia Griess, Greta Olmstead, Kinley Richards, Reagan Schiff, Ruby Schiff, Aspen Snyder as the Busy Bees. Leah Griff and Sarah Ratcliff have served as invaluable assistant directors throughout the week.

Rumpelstiltskin will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door.

This week is part of the MCT's unique international touring project and is presented locally by The Midwest Theater.

For more information, call 308-632-4311 or midwesttheater.com.