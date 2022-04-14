 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell advises of traffic changes during project

MITCHELL — A private sewer line requiring work to the roadway is being installed between 10th Street and 13th Street on 19th Avenue beginning April 18 and ending on April 25.

All traffic, except those who live in that area, will be rerouted using 10th Street, Spring Creek Road and Highway 26th (Broadway). Traffic signs, barricades and flashing lights will be utilized for safety and directions.

The City staff asks that all large vehicles avoid residential areas as well as the downtown business district. Please call 308-623-2133 if you have any questions. City staff and contractors on the project appreciate your patience.

