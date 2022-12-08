Mitchell art students paint holiday scenes on downtown windows

Art students in Mitchell hit the streets on Wednesday to provide some holiday decoration to downtown businesses.

The students, led by art teacher Steve Law, painted the windows of nine buildings in the downtown area. This was the second outing for the Mitchell students after previously providing the same service in the fall. According to Law, the art students received an invitation from the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and were happy to accept.

“They have a mission to interact with the schools more this year, so they got a hold of me with the idea of doing window paintings,” said Law.

The idea was given enthusiastic support by school administration, and the resulting paintings were well received by the businesses and the community. The students even got additional requests for paintings from business owners who saw them in action that day.

“Last time we did it in the fall, people came and asked us while we were working if we could also do theirs, which was pretty cool,” said art student Vanessa Harbach. “We got so many compliments, and people appreciated it very much.”

The opportunity allows students to give back to the community and spread holiday cheer.

“Even though we miss class and make up work, it’s good for the environment and people like it,” said Alex Galloway. “It’s fun to see people post stuff on Facebook.”

Although the weather was significantly colder this time around, the art students all said that they were excited to come back for another round of paintings downtown.

“It was warmer last time, but I was excited to come back out because I like painting and it was really fun,” said Megan Madsen.

Law sent a packet of designs to all of the participating businesses and let them choose what they would like the students to paint on their windows and where. On Wednesday, the art students had their own defined roles that helped them get a lot of paintings done in a short time. The process began with Sullivan Johnson going from building to building and sketching the outline of the proper design.

“Sully is my sketch artist,” said Law. “He’s so fast and free with a grease pencil, he has no fear. He’ll sketch it out and go.”

The students then broke off into pairs to do the bulk of the painting. The final step was touch up and unification by Harbach, whose goal was to bring their different techniques together into a single style.

“As a teacher, I always try to play to the kids’ strengths,” said Law.

Several of the artists were looking forward to showing off their work to friends and family.

“Last time we did this, my dad picked me up from school and I said, ‘We need to go downtown right now so I can show you what I painted,’” said Madsen.

“I did the same thing,” said her painting partner, Amelia Stole.

Fellow student Zanizeah Chavez added, “I’m going to drive down here and say, ‘I painted that.’”

To see the work done by the Mitchell art students, all that’s needed is a quick drive through downtown. The students’ work can be seen at All Things Art, GT Mart, the Happy Dackle Vendor Market, Western Trails Health and Wellness Family Medicine, Subway, McKiney Manufacturing & Sales, About Time Clock Making, Pinnacle Bank, and Steve Settles’.