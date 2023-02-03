A new coffee shop opened this week in Mitchell with the aim of bringing together wild game, community fellowship, and doing good around the world.

The Tin Cup is the latest project from husband and wife Brian and Holly Baker. The pair were inspired to try their hand at the coffee shop business when they learned that the Tin Cup’s predecessor, I&L Coffee Roasters, would be closing the coffee shop portion of its operation.

“We stopped here and saw a sign on the front door that the previous owners were shutting down,” Brian said. “We went on a trip, and we talked about it all weekend. We decided to step in because we can’t lose our little coffee place here in Mitchell.”

When the time came to select a name for their new establishment, the couple found a way to combine a spiritual symbol with the cowboy styling of western Nebraska and Wyoming.

“I found a lot of Bible verses about the cup of thanksgiving, the cup of gratefulness, and that my cup overflows," Holly said. "That’s what we want is for this place to overflow to our community."

“We also wanted to have some western flair,” Brian added. “This is cowboy country, so we thought Tin Cup would be a great fit.”

Everyone who loved I&L’s coffee will be pleased to find the exact same beans on the menu at the Tin Cup due to a partnership between the Bakers and I&L owners, Isaac and Lacey Holbrook.

“We’re proudly serving I&L coffee,” Holly said. “We wanted to keep it that way because they built up a customer base and a reputation for being local and as fresh as can be.”

When it came time to develop a menu for the Tin Cup, the Bakers said that they wanted to do something that would set them apart from everyone else in the area, which culminated in their focus on wild game products.

“We wanted to have wild game brats, and within the next six to eight weeks, we’re going to be adding in some wild game burgers,” Brian said. “On Fridays, we’ll even have a wild game pizza.”

During opening week, the Tin Cup’s wild game menu offerings were diverse. Brats and soup made with wild boar, pheasant, buffalo and elk were all available, with different game being featured every day of the week. In addition to unique proteins, the dishes served at the Tin Cup feature various flavors and ingredients that reflect the Bakers’ travels around the world.

“We’ve done a lot of traveling, and we’re involved in missions work around the world, so we’re doing a lot of unique tastes and flavors,” Holly said. “We didn’t want a brat served with ketchup or mustard or a basic condiment, we like a lot of rich, unique flavors, so we want to bring that here.”

Another important factor in the decision to open the coffee shop was the Bakers’ desire to connect with the town they love.

“We want to know our community more,” Brian said. “This is the perfect place to do that because we can meet a lot of people. We want to expand, we want to know our community even better than we do now.”

That desire also extends to helping community members make and strengthen connections with each other. To that end, the Tin Cup features three separate seating areas designed to meet the community’s needs, whether they’re looking for a quiet work space, an open area to interact with their neighbors, or a comfortable spot to host a meeting.

Every purchase made at the Tin Cup will also contribute to charitable causes selected by the Bakers and on display in the shop. The first project being funded by customers will be a fund to help free a Pakistani widow and her young child from indentured servitude, the Bakers say.

“We also want to use this business to give back through missions that serve the world. There’s a purpose to every purchase here,” Holly said. “The money you spend here is going back into the world.”

The Bakers will also be starting up a freeze dried food business in the space in the near future.

The Tin Cup is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1456 Center Ave. in Mitchell. Daily specials will be advertised on the shop’s social media starting within the next few weeks.