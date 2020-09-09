Mitchell council approves new budget

With no comment from the public, a unanimous vote only took a few minutes as members of the Mitchell City Council adopted its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
The budget included a property tax request of $286,857. That puts the tax asking at .474480, about 47 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The Scotts Bluff County Assessor’s Office listed Mitchell’s taxable value attributed to growth at $82,656 for a total taxable value of $60,457,107.
Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the city’s total operating budget is now $8,168,804, a 23% decrease from last year’s number.
Council members also discussed other projects the city is involved with. One was the approval of $39,546 from the electrical fund to provide power for the Crossroads Cooperative grain handling facility east of the former Mitchell sugar factory.
“My thought is to approve the funding to get them the electricity they need and move on with this project,” said Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis. “They’ve put in about a million dollars in concrete alone to build up the facility. Crossroads has shown they’re making a commitment to this community.”
The funds would be used to get power to the property line owned by the city. Crossroads would be responsible for getting the power into their property.
“I’d like for us to be a community that thinks things through,” Curtis said. “We also want to be welcoming to incoming businesses.”
Council members unanimously approved funding for Crossroads Cooperative.
Mitchell City Administrator Perry Mader discussed a request from city staff to approve a purchase a piece of playground equipment for Ziegler Park.
“This is actually a good time to purchase playground equipment as we get closer to winter,” Mader said. “Management has recommended a playground budget of $45,000.”
He said the intention is to purchase the playground equipment immediately and put it in storage until the city can install it next spring.
Mader has a background in parks and recreation and reached out to three companies that sell recreational equipment.
“I’ve worked with all of them and they’re very good vendors,” he said. “One of the vendors has its playground equipment lower to the ground and more spread out. It would take up a bigger footprint than the others.”
The other, from Crouch Recreation in Omaha, is taller and includes enclosed tube slides.
“It’s more condensed so we don’t use up so much space,” Mader said. “We won’t have to cut a lot of sod and move a lot of sprinkler heads.”
After some discussion, council members approved spending $42,793 to purchase the equipment from Crouch Recreation. The remainder of the $75,619 cost would come from grant funding.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
