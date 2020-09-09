Mitchell council approves new budget

With no comment from the public, a unanimous vote only took a few minutes as members of the Mitchell City Council adopted its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

The budget included a property tax request of $286,857. That puts the tax asking at .474480, about 47 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The Scotts Bluff County Assessor’s Office listed Mitchell’s taxable value attributed to growth at $82,656 for a total taxable value of $60,457,107.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the city’s total operating budget is now $8,168,804, a 23% decrease from last year’s number.

Council members also discussed other projects the city is involved with. One was the approval of $39,546 from the electrical fund to provide power for the Crossroads Cooperative grain handling facility east of the former Mitchell sugar factory.

“My thought is to approve the funding to get them the electricity they need and move on with this project,” said Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis. “They’ve put in about a million dollars in concrete alone to build up the facility. Crossroads has shown they’re making a commitment to this community.”

The funds would be used to get power to the property line owned by the city. Crossroads would be responsible for getting the power into their property.

“I’d like for us to be a community that thinks things through,” Curtis said. “We also want to be welcoming to incoming businesses.”

Council members unanimously approved funding for Crossroads Cooperative.