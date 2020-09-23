Mitchell couple buys American Legion Post 124

“The bar side is really just extra. We’re trying to promote that side over there for events, meetings,” she said.

Paul Murrell said the space can be available for “weddings showers, city functions,” and prices vary depending on needs. Another aspect is the commercial kitchen, Jenny Murrell said, which one vendor is already using for canning goods for the farmers market.

The couple is keeping the display cases of service patches and memorabilia in the front and the space for Post 124 members to meet in the back.

“It would be sad to see the Legion guys not keep their charter because they didn’t have a place because of the financial trouble,” she said.

Wayne Hubbard, a former Post 124 commander and county commander, told the Star-Herald that the financial trouble was from low membership.

“We don’t have the means to keep the building but we have enough members to keep our charter,” he said.

Hubbard, the current finance officer, said while legion posts around the nation have struggled both due to an aging membership and attracting newer members, COVID-19 didn’t help matters.