Mitchell couple buys American Legion Post 124

It might be Paul and Jenny Murrell’s first time operating a bar and event space, but the couple remain optimistic.
“I know it’s crazy times to open a new business, but where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Jenny Murrell said.
The Murrells bought the American Legion Post No. 124 on Center Avenue at the end of May. Now, it’s named The American, with a bar, and event space and commercial kitchen available for rent. After months of renovations, the couple is planning to hold a soft opening at the end of September and a grand opening Oct. 24.
Paul Murrell, 58, has been a member of the American Legion for 30 years.
“Basically, we bought this because we didn’t want to see it sit empty or turned into a junk place like a lot of the buildings in town are already,“ he said.
While the couple said they didn’t have to sink their savings, Paul Murrell estimates all the renovations he’s done — like restuccoing, painting, adding tin siding, refinishing the floors — has taken at least 300 hours.
Paul Murrell, who is running for city council, owns his own business called The Handyman. He previously sat on the city council for eight years, and lost a bid for mayor in 2018.
Jenny Murrell, 48, has worked for 23 years at the Mitchell Care Center. She’s going to be running the bar for the next few months. she said.
“The bar side is really just extra. We’re trying to promote that side over there for events, meetings,” she said.
Paul Murrell said the space can be available for “weddings showers, city functions,” and prices vary depending on needs. Another aspect is the commercial kitchen, Jenny Murrell said, which one vendor is already using for canning goods for the farmers market.
The couple is keeping the display cases of service patches and memorabilia in the front and the space for Post 124 members to meet in the back.
“It would be sad to see the Legion guys not keep their charter because they didn’t have a place because of the financial trouble,” she said.
Wayne Hubbard, a former Post 124 commander and county commander, told the Star-Herald that the financial trouble was from low membership.
“We don’t have the means to keep the building but we have enough members to keep our charter,” he said.
Hubbard, the current finance officer, said while legion posts around the nation have struggled both due to an aging membership and attracting newer members, COVID-19 didn’t help matters.
“The Legion used to be where everyone used to get together and get sociable,” he said. “You can’t shut the American Legion down and that’s exactly what happened.”
He said after the headquarters in Lincoln sent out orders to cancel programs and shut down meetings, the group sold the building to the Murrells a few months later.
He said a related organization, the Sons of American Legion, gave up their charter locally due to COVID-19.
Hubbard, who served stateside during the Vietnam War, said he felt the community did not support the Legion.
“Because they got in their head that old veterans needed a place to play cards and drink, that’s not what we do at all,” he said. “We supported the schools and the students, we’re the ones that put the flags out.”
They still have space to meet, a meeting room and office in the back of The American, but Hubbard said he still feels a large loss.
“I hate to see how the Legion goes down this way, when you lose the legion club, you just can’t replace the old veterans,” he said.
