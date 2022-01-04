Mitchell declares snow emergency

Beginning Wednesday, Jan.5 at 6 a.m., the City of Mitchell is asking that all vehicles be removed from the priority snow routes before, during and after the storm so the City has a chance to remove the snow. City crews will make every effort to blade in the early morning hours and evening hours as to not interfere with downtown parking, school and other traffic that occurs during daylight/business and school hours.

The priority routes include Highway 26 (Broadway), Center Avenue, 19th Avenue, 22nd Street to the Mitchell Care Center, 12th Street and areas adjacent to the schools.

Residential areas may be attended to after the priority routes are clear and safe, but if and only when other routes are cleared and when staff and equipment are available.

Mitchell city staff cannot stress the importance of your cooperation and how much it appreciates your help. Anyone with questions can call Perry Mader, city administrator, 308-623-1616.