 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell declares snow emergency
0 Comments
top story

Mitchell declares snow emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Wednesday, Jan.5 at 6 a.m., the City of Mitchell is asking that all vehicles be removed from the priority snow routes before, during and after the storm so the City has a chance to remove the snow. City crews will make every effort to blade in the early morning hours and evening hours as to not interfere with downtown parking, school and other traffic that occurs during daylight/business and school hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The priority routes include Highway 26 (Broadway), Center Avenue, 19th Avenue, 22nd Street to the Mitchell Care Center, 12th Street and areas adjacent to the schools.

Residential areas may be attended to after the priority routes are clear and safe, but if and only when other routes are cleared and when staff and equipment are available.

Mitchell city staff cannot stress the importance of your cooperation and how much it appreciates your help. Anyone with questions can call Perry Mader, city administrator, 308-623-1616.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News