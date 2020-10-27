Mitchell dog park grand opening

MITCHELL — The grand opening of the Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation Dog Park in Mitchell, will be held on Halloween day, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Canines in costume can win great prizes.

This is the newest, most modern, nicely landscaped, well-equipped and brightly lit dog park in Nebraska.

It features three grass covered exercise pens, a colorfully equipped obstacle course, dog shampoo and snack vending machines, sheltered seating, top-notch video security and spacious paved parking.

During the warmer months, it will also feature a warm-water dog washing station, sensor-activated water fountain and mist cooling station.

Admission, parking and food by Lazy Bum and J-A-Kees BBQ are free. The park is just east of the Scotts Bluff County Fair Grounds in Mitchell.

For more information call Steve Morgheim at 308-672-5015 or visit Skipper’s Cupboard on Facebook.